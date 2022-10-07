Here's How the NexiGo Iris Provides DSLR Quality with Webcam Convenience

NexiGo's (opens in new tab) newest webcam, the NexiGo Iris (opens in new tab) is now available. This innovative new webcam is ideal webcam for professional streamers and content creators, as it provides DSLR quality video with webcam convenience.

The Iris is built with a 1/1.8-inch Sony STARVIS sensor. It features enhanced low-light performance and a wider dynamic range for better image quality. The STARVIS sensor was originally designed for surveillance cameras, so it captures exceptionally clear images even in situations with poor lighting. In practical terms, this means that Iris users will have much more freedom than usual in how they light their spaces.

Equipped with an HDMI port, the NexiGo Iris can output lossless 4K (3840 x 2160) video for post-processing. This allows users to store all of their images and videos in the highest quality without sacrificing color, contrast, or sharpness. The Iris also features advanced AI facial recognition for automatic framing and tracking, allowing it to detect people in its field of view and automatically center them or track them as they move. As another useful feature for content creators, it has a Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode that is ideal for presentations and demonstration videos.

The Iris provides onboard flash memory which saves all settings directly to the webcam itself for ease of use. Users can switch between multiple computers with their webcam without having to adjust their settings each time. Additionally, the Iris comes with a remote control that opens a comprehensive on-screen display menu for detailed setting adjustments. No additional software is needed, so everything can be changed from the webcam’s remote.

The NexiGo Iris has been Zoom-certified for achieving high standards in audio quality and visual performance. The Zoom team put the Iris through their stringent testing process and found that it exceeds all of the relevant standards for their platform. This means it will provide impressive visuals and sound with accurate color reproduction that is suitable for Zoom and other conferencing apps for all types of meetings.