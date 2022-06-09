Here's How Extron AV Solutions Helps to Educate Business Majors

The Citadel is one of six senior military colleges in the United States. Bastin Hall, home to the Tommy and Victoria Baker School of Business, opened Spring 2021. Extron supplied AV switching, distribution, and control equipment (opens in new tab) throughout the building, as well as digital matrix processors and speakers for audio in select venues.

On a 300-acre campus near downtown Charleston, SC, it educates 2,300 undergraduate students in schools of business, education, engineering, mathematics, and humanities within a classical military framework stressing leadership and character development. The building is a $25M investment in the latest educational space concepts and technology that foster creativity and collaboration. State-of-the-art audiovisual teaching tools are part of that investment. Working closely with North Carolina based pro AV integrator Camcor, The Citadel's Mary Chapman Bates, CTS-D, deputy director of multimedia services, oversaw design and installation of the building’s audiovisual systems.

“Extron switchers support all of our inputs and outputs. They contain their own control processors and audio amplifiers, and the DTP receivers are built-in so there's no need to purchase external receivers. That saves thousands of dollars across our many classrooms," said Bates. "Extron's knowledgeable, friendly support, solid reliability, and long end-of-life product update cycles are key reasons why The Citadel has been an Extron school for a long time."

Bastin Hall's spacious Commons is the building's impressive entry lobby which functions as a student collaboration space, meeting room, and presentation venue. There's a videowall for public information messaging and a large projection screen and 4K laser projector for presentations to large groups. An Extron IN1808 IPCP MA 70 scaling presentation switcher is the backbone of the AV system for this room, performing AV signal switching, audio signal processing, and AV system control.

Among the many AV-enabled spaces inside the building are classrooms of different physical sizes and configurations anchored by DTP Crosspoint 82 4K scaling presentation matrix switchers with integrated IPCP Pro control processors and 100-watt amplifiers. Some classrooms are set up for recording and streaming, with MediaPort 200 USB scaling bridges that allow remote users to attend classes real-time using Zoom videoconferencing or on-demand from archived recordings via the school’s Canvas learning management platform. On the rooftop terrace, social gatherings are entertained by video on a flat panel display and 200-watts of audio from an XPA 2001 amplifier.