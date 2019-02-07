Here are a few proven ways, some involving edtech, to boost enrollment & retention (eCampus News)

"Texas A&M University’s College of Engineering is working on an ambitious initiative called 25 by 25, with a goal of almost doubling enrollment to 25,000 students by 2025. 'When Dean Banks came on board, she put some aggressive plans in place, including 25 by 25,' says Ed Pierson, chief information officer at the college. 'She laid out a great plan for us to focus on student retention and to expand and enhance our program to better suit today’s students.'"—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution is hoping to boost enrollment and retention in the years ahead, you won't want to miss this article. Read how Texas A&M is tapping into the power of big data and optimizing IT to help double their enrollment by 2025.