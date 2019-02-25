Topics

Helping Institutions Reach Accessibility Goals (Inside Higher Ed)

"Champions of accessibility awareness have made strides in highlighting that all students, not just those with disabilities, benefit from multiple, flexible options for learning materials. A recent uptick in high-profile lawsuits alleging failure to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act has motivated many institutions to think carefully about how they work with students."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While we all recognize the importance of digital accessibility, every school may not have clear policies that help insure that learning content can reach all students. That's where a new set of quality indicators comes into play to serve as a guide for ensuring there is equity.