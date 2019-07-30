Hackathons Can Foster CS Skills Out of Class (Campus Technology)

"A survey of students participating in hackathons found that most of them learn new concepts and gain skills that they later use in their computer science work. The survey was conducted by GitHub Education and Major League Hacking (MLH), which calls itself the 'official student hackathon league.' Each year, MLH hosts some 200 weekend-long 'invention' competitions that bring students together on teams to work on targeted challenges."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The benefits of hackathons stretch far beyond the end of the event. Students get to explore new concepts and approaches through hands on experience, which augments their classroom learning experiences.