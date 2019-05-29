Graduate Certificates are the New Normal (The EvoLLLution)

"Young professional engineers are a special breed. They typically have a strong work ethic that helped them complete a difficult degree. They are dedicated to their profession and its standards of performance, most of them completing a rigorous path to earn the Professional Engineer (PE) designation as soon as they are eligible. They are not strangers to continuous professional development, since they must earn continuing education credits every year to keep the PE designation and remain licensed by their state. However, their demanding work schedules often make pursuing an advanced degree difficult."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As nontraditional students become the new normal, institutions need to look to new models that fit the needs of their shifting demographics. Read how certificate programs offer a pathway that strikes the right balance for many students who are already in the workforce.