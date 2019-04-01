Gonzaga University Employs Virtual Assistant for Tech Support (Campus Technology)

"In an effort to improve the IT support experience for students and instructor, Gonzaga University has rolled out virtual assistant technology from noHold that uses artificial intelligence to communicate with users through a chat interface."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Fascinating application of AI on campus. Check out the survey results; students seemed to overwhelmingly favor the virtual assistance. Also notable about this Campus Technology is Lyle Spencer's tile—Spencer is a data architect at Gonzaga University. Signs of the times for sure.