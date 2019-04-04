Genelec to Offer Dr. Ilpo Martikainen Audio Visionary Scholarship

Coinciding with its 40th anniversary year, Genelec has founded the Genelec Dr. Ilpo Martikainen Audio Visionary Scholarship to be given annually to a U.S. graduate student in the field of audio engineering who is a member of the Audio Engineering Society (AES). The scholarship, in the amount of $5,000, will be offered in association with the Audio Engineering Society Education Foundation to students who have a passion of advancing audio through innovation and technology development.

Dr. Ilpo Martikainen

The scholarship is named for Martikainen who received his Master of Science Technology in Applied Electronics, Digital Techniques, Acoustics from the Helsinki University of Technology, in 1977; he also received his Dr.Tech h.c. from the University in 2008 for his outstanding achievements and contributions to loudspeaker technology development and the industry.

Martikainen founded Genelec in 1978 and was involved for many years in the Audio Engineering Society—including being presented with the AES Fellowship Award for significant contributions in the field of loudspeaker development in 1993.

The deadline for applications for the first Genelec Dr. Ilpo Martikainen Audio Visionary Scholarship is May 15, 2019, and applications for the inaugural scholarship are now being accepted. To apply and for more information, visit http://www.aes.org/education/foundation/.

The award recipient for the 2019 school year will be announced on August 1.