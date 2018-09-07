Genelec Offers 'Immersive Solutions 2018' Guidebook

Genelec has released a free “Immersive Solutions 2018” guidebook, which provides an overview of principles, formats, and technical considerations involved in immersive audio reproduction along with recommended Genelec speakers, system configurations, and software utilities. The guidebook can be downloaded at https://www.genelec.com/immersive.

“Immersive audio is astonishing in its ability to add heightened 3D realism to movies, games, music, virtual reality and other media,” said Will Eggleston, Genelec Inc. marketing manager. “However, it’s still not fully understood by consumers and even some industry professionals. Also, immersive audio systems are more complicated to configure and install. We created the Genelec ‘Immersive Solutions 2018’ guidebook to explain what’s involved and provide solutions for ensuring that immersive audio loudspeaker systems are deployed correctly.”

The guidebook covers a number of topics related to immersive audio, beginning with an overview of how the ear perceives and localizes sound and how a properly aligned loudspeaker system can deliver immersive audio. It explains how immersive audio loudspeaker systems are configured and covers the various available formats including Dolby Atmos, Auro-3D, DTS:X, 22.2, and others.

The guidebook offers a number of Genelec immersive room solutions for compact, small, medium, and large rooms and explains how Genelec’s GLM (Genelec Loudspeaker Manager) software can be used to precisely set up an immersive loudspeaker system. The guidebook concludes with an overview of Genelec monitor speakers and subwoofers that can provide a professional solution for any type of immersive audio application.