Gene Houck to Retire as Audix Director of Sales

Long-time Audix employee Gene Houck will retire at the end of June; Houck is currently the company's director of sales.

Gene Houck (Image credit: Audix)

According to the company, Houck joined Audix in December of 2000, initially boosting retail and pro audio sales, and later playing a crucial role in developing the house of worship market for Audix.

“Gene has an infectious passion for the audio industry and Audix products,” said Cindy Bigeh, CFO, Audix. “He has played an instrumental role in the success of Audix and his achievements have been noteworthy. Audix will miss Gene's warm smile, friendly nature, devout professionalism, and positive attitude. We wish him the very best in his next chapter.”

Houck will be succeeded by David Marsh, formerly of Audio-Technica. During his 16-year tenure with Audio-Technica, Marsh rose from regional sales manager to director of sales for the professional markets in the U.S. and Canada.