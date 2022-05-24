GB Labs Enhances Video Storage and Management for Live Events

GB Labs, innovators of powerful and intelligent storage solutions for the media, AV and entertainment industries, demonstrated its latest launches earlier in May at ISE. It showed its continuing enhancements bring real productivity boosts for AV and live events producers, while also making significant reductions in the carbon footprint.

AV users now routinely deal in large displays with very high resolutions, calling for digital video streams with very high data rates. Generation 3 of GB Labs HyperSpace delivers double the performance of the previous version, giving users access to the fastest data rates in the market, in combination with its SPACE and SPACE+ storage appliances. The intelligent workflows and predictive capacity management brings significant efficiency boosts to the fast-paced, unpredictable environments of show preparation and delivery.

Also recently launched is FastNAS generation 2, which brought a 1000% speed bump for real, deliverable network performance at up to 4 Gb/s. Again, the AV industry demands responsiveness in mixed environments and multi-tasking, and systems built on FastNAS easily meets these needs.

The new Unify Hub software solution bridges on-premise and cloud storage seamlessly, empowering highly productive remote production while maintaining data integrity and security.

“In many ways, the AV and live events industry is particularly demanding of video storage and delivery,” said Dominic Harland, CEO and CTO of GB Labs. “We are very keen to meet leaders in this sector, and show them how their production productivity and delivery security can be transformed using our technology.”