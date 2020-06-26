Future plc on Black Lives Matter

"To stay silent is to be complicit. We believe that #BlackLivesMatter. We stand with communities across the U.S. who are angry and in pain. We’re going to play our part as a plc and do better." —Official statement from Future plc, parent company of AVNetwork.com and many other B2B and consumer publications and website, on Twitter.

As part of Future's pledge, here are some things we will be doing to raise up Black, Asian, Minority, and Ethnic (BAME) communities, contributors, and colleagues.

Pledge #1

(Image credit: Future)

All original and stock photography used in our brands will have equal representation of Black people.

Pledge #2

(Image credit: Future)

Every brand, including Systems Contractor News and AV Technology, will be given diversity targets for contributor spend, ensuring Black writers and creatives have a voice across our portfolio.

Pledge #3

(Image credit: Future)

There will be further investment in training on inclusivity and diversity, from the way we recruit to how we interact with one another.

Pledge #4

(Image credit: Future)

We are giving $1 million of advertising space across our brands to organizations supporting Black Lives Matter.

Our team is proud to support the latest PSA from Love Has No Labels with donated media, digital, and social support.