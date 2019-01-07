Function Follows Form: How Two Colleges Redesigned the Classroom for Active Learning (EdSurge)

"Although a wealth of research suggests that active learning increases student engagement and improves academic outcomes, many college campuses struggle to get faculty to shift away from traditional, sage-on-a-stage style teaching practices. But some institutions are gaining traction using a novel approach: leveraging the expertise of facilities and information technology staff to support the redesign of classroom learning experiences."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Often the most daunting part of implementing active learning isn't planning the classroom — it's the notion of getting faculty to adopt a new ways of teaching. Read how a change in environment can inherently help spur more active pedagogies.