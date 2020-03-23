Fulcrum Acoustic Offers Virtual Factory Tour

In a time where business travel has come to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fulcrum Acoustic is now offering a virtual tour of its Whitinsville, MA factory.

"Our increasingly digital world makes it easy for us to virtually share the work we do," said Chaz Goodman, marketing manager, Fulcrum Acoustic. "Fulcrum's new factory tour video allows us to give you an inside look at what we do best from the comfort and safety of your home."

Watch the video below to get a sneak peek at Fulcrum's factory.

