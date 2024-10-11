From Happy Hours to DJs: The Sylvester's Flexible Sound System

The Sylvester separates itself from the glitz and glamour with a retro look to stand out from the loud and chic nightlife in Miami. With its comfy, overstuffed furniture, flamingo wallpaper, and kitch-y framed photos covering the walls, it’s more reminiscent of a mid-1960s back porch vibe... with a recently updated E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio system.

[Multi-Axis Audio Optimization]

As general manager Sean McCusker explained, The Sylvester has become something of a local industry crowd watering hole since opening its doors five years ago. “The place used to be called Bardot, and it was more of a nightclub. The sound system just wasn’t right for the vibe we wanted to create. It wasn’t keeping people here. When you’re fighting with the sound system every day, it’s time to revamp.”

There were several challenges, starting with it being a long space. The system also needed to be versatile, based on the time of day, which is typical of Miami hot spots, needing to transition from happy hour in the daytime and DJs as night falls.

McCusker reached out to John Fiorito, DAS Audio’s hospitality and nightclub national Sales Manager, who helped design a system that fit The Sylvester’s new profile. The new system, provided by Randy White of Washington Music Center and installed by 305AV of Miami, FL, is comprised of 12 E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio ES-10 10-inch systems, with four ESBR218 dual 18-inch subwoofers providing the low-end reinforcement. Four DAS Audio ARTEC-326 two-way systems and a pair of DECO-6-TB ceiling speakers cover the entryway and restrooms. E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio EP amplification powers the system, with processing covered by a single DAS Audio INTEGRAL-M88 DSP.

[Welcome WMAS]

“People come here not just for the food and the drinks, but for the experience,” McCusker concluded. “They are coming here to meet with friends, make new friends, and create memories. Music is a big part of the product we’re selling. It has to sound good from everywhere in the house. We knew the reputation of E11EVEN Sound and so DAS Audio was the first place we looked.”