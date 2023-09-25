Free Virtual Conference Addresses UC&C

Unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) have become common in today’s corporate and higher education environments. AV Technology and Systems Contractor News are hoping to help attendees improve workflows with Hybrid Strategies for UC&C, a virtual conference on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The free event will feature four panel discussions, as well as a “UC&C Tech Tales” mini-session from Sennheiser. Both Sennheiser and Panasonic Connect are Gold Panel Sponsors of the conference.

During the pandemic, higher education classrooms were outfitted with extensive Pro AV technology to support hybrid teaching and learning. Today, those classrooms are full again with students. What do you do with all this equipment? “Pivot 2.0: Butts in Seats” addresses how schools are using these UC&C technologies to create active learning environments.

Higher education has unique needs for UC&C, from wayfinding to accommodating hybrid workers—not to mention virtual connectivity for emergency alerts. “Everything but the Higher Ed Classroom” discusses the challenges and solutions for creating unified communications and collaboration across campus.

People, not products, are the priority—so how do you make the collaborative process efficient, effective, and user-friendly? During “People-First Approaches in the UC&C Workplace,” a panel of experts discusses the essential elements of hybrid meeting environments, as well as how to support collaboration without technology intimidation.

Finally, “Meeting Equity: Promises and Practices” acknowledges the changing office environment and the growing hybrid workforce. Panelists considers what Pro AV technologies are working and what still needs to be improved to get the best results for onsite and offsite meeting participants.

“UC&C technology continues to improve, but there is no one-size-fits-all approach,” explained Mark J. Pescatore, SCN content director. “Our virtual conference has collected experts from across the industry to explore what technologies and approaches are most effective in today’s hybrid corporate and learning environments. Hybrid Strategies for UC&C is a valuable opportunity to identify important considerations as well as best practices.”

