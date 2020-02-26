Free College Explorer Tool Adds Cost Analysis (Campus Technology)

"NWEA, a nonprofit provider of assessment solutions, has updated a free tool that helps students identify a good college fit for their areas of interest and academic strengths. The new version of the College Explorer includes major category and cost analysis features and is appropriate, the organization said, to be used as early as fifth grade."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This new version of an online tool that helps students select colleges has added an important new feature. It can help them weigh the costs in context so they can get a clearer picture before they apply.