Florida School Tests AI as Virtual Tutor for Online Course (Campus Technology)

"Florida International University is testing out the use of a virtual learning assistant pegged as 'artificial intelligence tutoring' in an online program. The university has begun a pilot with Cognii, an education technology company that uses natural language processing to interact with the student as he or she learns a particular topic, gets assessed on comprehension and receives coaching to master the concepts."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how Florida International University is tapping into the power of artificial intelligence to help keep students on track and offer 24/7 support via virtual tutoring.