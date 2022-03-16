Extron's Virtual Control System Helps to Deploy, Scale, and Manage AV Systems

Extron introduced the VCA 100 Virtual Control Appliance with integrated virtual control processors (VCPs). This new virtual control system helps organizations easily deploy, scale, and manage their AV systems by providing the flexibility of hosting AV control resources in a central location, right alongside the resources your organization’s IT team already manages. The VCA 100 with VCPs, is designed for centralized AV control across the organization.

“The product's capability opens the door to a whole new design architecture for enterprise-wide control and automation,” said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Extron. “This delivers countless benefits as a unified AV/IT solution, such as centralized management of your AV systems and an easily-scalable architecture that is ideal for any size organization."

AV/IT teams can host up to 50 IPCP Pro xi Series virtual control processors on a single VCA 100. As an organization expands their AV control system needs, new VCPs can be activated and configured or programmed to accommodate. While an entry level VCA 100 includes 5 VCPs, simply apply compatible LinkLicenses to enable additional VCPs. There are no recurring licensing fees for these LinkLicenses. You can monitor the health and status of deployed virtual control processors using the web-based management console on the VCA 100.