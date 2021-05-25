Extron Ships New Quantum Expansion Cards

The What: Extron is shipping new Quantum Expansion IN and Quantum Expansion OUT cards engineered to simplify the design, integration, and operation of large video walls.

The What Else: The cards link up to five Quantum Ultra frames together, extending the high-speed HyperLane bus between processors. Once configured, the processors operate as a single system with a common, shared bus. This makes each input source available to all video outputs. Quantum Ultra outputs are genlocked across all frames, maintaining image synchronization and eliminating video tearing. Integrating Quantum Ultra processors configured with Quantum Expansion cards provide flexible system design for large videowalls without the need for front-end switching or distribution amplifiers.

Quantum Ultra can accommodate a mixture of display devices with varying resolutions. Features such as output overlap, bezel compensation, output rotation and custom output resolutions provide compatibility with current and next-generation display devices. The Extron HyperLane bus delivers real-time performance unattainable by other videowall processors. It has a maximum throughput of 400Gbps, sufficient to simultaneously carry more 4K60 sources with 4:4:4 chroma sampling. It also possesses the bandwidth required to support evolving signal formats, such as HDR, greater color depth, and expanded color gamut.

Sources can be windowed and positioned anywhere on the video display. Static image files such as logos and maps can be stored locally on the Quantum Ultra and displayed with full keying and alpha channel support. Internally generated clocks can be presented in a variety of time formats and in multiple time zones. The integrated VNC client can decode multiple simultaneous VNC server streams for presentation on the videowall. Also, custom color borders can be applied to any window, with support for rounded corners, drop shadows, flashing, and transparency.

The Bottom Line: Quantum Ultra processors configured with Quantum Expansion cards form a cohesive single system that delivers advanced processing features and robust, secure operation for videowalls with up to 168 sources and screens.