Everything to Know about Neutrik's Latest etherCON Cable Connector Carrier

Neutrik Americas, part of the Neutrik Group, has unleashed its NE8MXR-B-TOP etherCON cable connector carrier with a retractable shell. Designed to withstand demanding outdoor conditions, this connector combines durability with versatility—enabling connection to a variety of electronic equipment such as audio stage boxes and mixers, LED tiles, lighting fixtures, and both ruggedized and standard network switches.

[Integrated Production Switchers: Doing More with Less]

The NEUTRIK NE8MXR-B-TOP etherCON cable connector carrier adds a new, patented retracting shell feature to the rugged design, IP65 weather resistance, UV light resistance, and corrosion resistance characteristics of the industry-standard etherCON TOP series. Fully compatible with etherCON Cat 5 and Cat 6A receptacles, the NE8MXR-B-TOP can also be mated to standard, non-rugged RJ45 receptacles. This is accomplished by simply pushing down on the RJ45 inside the NE8MXR-B-TOP shell. Then, slide the shell backward onto the cable to expose the RJ45 cable connector.

For use with etherCON receptacles, simply slide the shell back up onto the RJ45 receptacle. The shell will click back into place, confirming that the RJ45 is properly positioned for etherCON usage. This retracting feature—indicated by the “R” in the part number—enables NE8MXR-B-TOP to be used in various rugged and non-rugged applications without any risk of losing front shells, RJ45 alignment guides, or any other etherCON components.

[Resi Integrators Are Going Commercial]

As with other etherCON TOP cable connector carriers, NE8MXR-B-TOP does not include an RJ45 connector. Cable assemblers must provide one separately. Furthermore, NE8MXR-B-TOP must be assembled to the cable at the same time as the RJ45 connector. NE8MXR-B-TOP is designed for termination onto cables with an outer diameter of 5.5–8.0 mm (0.217–0.315 inch). The product is rated for a minimum of 1,000 mating cycles with the retracting feature rated to a minimum of 100 cycles.