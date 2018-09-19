AV Vet Ernie Beck Forms Capture Design Group

Ernie Beck, CTS-D has formed a new workplace technology consulting practice, Capture Design Group (CDG). Focused on helping both corporate organizations and established professional AV firms with design consulting services, CDG aims to bridge the gap between traditional AV consulting firms and business telecommunication companies.

“Advances in workplace technology have lead to more flexible and scalable solutions, which, in turn, led to a tremendous increase in adoption by enterprise organizations in recent years” said Ernie Beck, co-founder and principal consultant, CDG. “We saw a need in the market for our expertise that blends traditional project-based AV consulting with more executive-level business advisory services”.

Noting the health of the pro AV industry, Beck also sees opportunity in assisting established firms who need additional design resources or are looking for boots on the ground in the Maryland and D.C. areas. "It’s great to see the industry growing so rapidly, and companies don’t want to turn away work just because they’re out of resources or don’t have a warm body in the region. CDG can help companies outside of the Baltimore/D.C. area save on travel by using our local resources,” added Beck.

Beck, who co-founded CDG with his wife Jen Beck, brings to the firm nearly 10 years of experience in the pro AV industry as both a systems integrator and a consultant. He serves as CDG’s principal consultant, while Jen Beck serves as the firm’s marketing and administrative coordinator.