Epson Now Shipping New 9,000 Lumen Pro L Laser Projectors

The What: Epson is now shipping its 9,000 lumen Pro L laser projectors. The new white Epson Pro L1490U and black Epson Pro L1495U join the Pro L large-venue laser projector lineup. Offering powerful features and flexible installation, the new models deliver vibrant, crystal-clear images and feature a full range of inputs, edge blending, and 10 optional powered lenses (one standard lens included), making them ideal for conference rooms, auditoriums, and live events.

(Image credit: Epson)

The What Else: The state-of-the-art Pro L1490U and Pro L1495U laser projectors come equipped with 3-chip, 3LCD, and WUXGA resolution with 4K Enhancement Technology. Offering 9,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness, the projectors deliver stunning imagery for impactful presentations, videos, digital signage, and more. The new models’ laser light source and electrostatic air filter provide virtually maintenance-free operation for up to 20,000 hours. Plus, with a brightness lock feature, users can securely set the maximum brightness level to meet brightness needs across a range of environments.

In a sleek chassis available in both black and white, the new models combine advanced projection and installation features to deliver premium projection that blends discreetly into virtually any environment where powerful displays are required. Additional features include:

A brighter visual display system with 9,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness; WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with 4K enhancement supporting up to 4K resolution; a laser light source and electrostatic air filter that provide low maintenance operation for up to 20,000 hours; dynamic projection capabilities with built-in edge blending, image warping, and curved-surface correction technologies for a variety of applications; advanced connectivity that supports a range of inputs including 3G-SDI, HDBaseT, HDMI, DVI-D, VGA, 5-BNC and Stereo Mini 10 optional interchangeable lenses as well as powered lens shift and lens memory with standard lens included; flexible installation with 360-degree projection for added versatility and a design in black and white to blend into most environments; remote management and control tools, which includes software that allows for easy web-based monitoring and multiple projector setup; and an image correction camera that automatically adjusts color and brightness to match other projectors in multiple-screen applications.

The Bottom Line: The Epson Pro L1490U (MSRP $13,700) and Pro L1495U (MSRP $ 13,700) projectors are available now through authorized resellers. The projectors are also available without the standard lens – Pro L1490UNL (MSRP $13,400) and Pro L1495UNL (MSRP $13,400). The laser projectors come with a limited warranty of three years or 20,000 hours, whichever comes first, and next business day replacement, including free shipping both ways.