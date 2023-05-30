Epiphan Pearl Is Now Panopto Certified for Seamless Classroom Capture

Big news from Epiphan Video. Panopto has named the Pearl Mini, Pearl-2, and Pearl Nano as Panopto Certified hardware devices. The Epiphan Pearl family and Panopto video management system seamlessly work together to deliver a touchless classroom capture experience at scale.

"We are so excited for this collaboration,” said Frank Alaimo, manager of classroom technology services at the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV). “We have been a long-time user of Panopto and now with the addition of Epiphan as a Panopto Certified hardware appliance and its ease of integration into our existing AV systems, UNLV has a solid platform for the streaming and recording of our students’ coursework."

The Epiphan Pearl family works with existing AV control platforms (Crestron, Q-SYS, and Extron), cameras, displays, projectors, microphones, audio mixers/DSPs, and more to deliver a superior capture experience across campus. Epiphan’s powerful cloud management tools for remote access, management, and maintenance, allows a single staff member to manage hundreds of endpoints through one simple interface.

“The demand for classroom capture has been unprecedented, making our partnership with Panopto a game-changer for faculty, administrators, and students alike,” said Nic Milani, vice president of product, marketing, and sales for Epiphan Video. “Many Panopto customers trust Epiphan for a touchless experience, ease of integration, and ability to manage video at scale with limited resources. Certification provides confidence to all Panopto customers that our teams are working together at the highest levels to define the future of video on campus.”