Envisioning the Future of Higher Ed in a Post-pandemic World (Campus Technology)

"What does the future of higher education look like? A panel of five university and college presidents offered their crystal-ball visions in a recent session during the recent ASU+GSV Summit, which took place online this week. Moderator Michelle Marx, chancellor of the University of Colorado Denver, asked panelists — each representing a unique higher education model — to look forward five years and beyond."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What will higher ed be like when we get to the other side of COVID-19? I think we'd all love to have a well-calibrated crystal ball that could summon those answers as we wade through these uncertain times. But, it stands to reason that our pandemic pivots will have an impact in the years to come.