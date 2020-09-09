Entries Now Open for 2020 Rise Awards

Rise, the membership group for gender diversity within the broadcast technology sector, has opened entries for its annual Rise Awards.

(Image credit: Rise)

Submissions and nominations are encouraged from across the global broadcast audience to showcase talent across the industry whether in a manufacturer, service provider, engineer, or broadcaster role.

The awards are free to enter, and nominations will close on Mon., Sept. 21, 2020. The winners will be announced at an event in November.

Rise is seeking nominations across the following categories:

The Rise Awards are sponsored by Clear-Com, Editshare, OWNZONES, Ross Video, and Zixi.

Engineer: This award recognizes a high achiever, problem solver, and team player who represents the very best of the broadcasting profession. Sponsored by OWNZONES.

This award is open to any woman working in a marketing role in the industry either in-house, or for an agency/freelance, who has excelled in their role. Technical Operations" This award is for a technical operations team member who has gone above and beyond the requirements of their day-to-day role to make a difference. Sponsored by Ross Video.

Entrants can be nominated, or they can nominate themselves. All applications will require statements on the nominee and why they are relevant for the award. The judges, across the categories, are looking for the best demonstration of exceptional achievement, innovation, positive impact, and the ability to portray entry requirements. The Woman of The Year category will be voted for by the Rise Advisory Board members.

To nominate an outstanding female in broadcast, visit risewib.com/awards.