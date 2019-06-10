Ensuring success for community college students (eCampus News)

"For generations, community colleges have been the unsung heroes of the higher education system, the engines of social and economic mobility in our country. This broad network of colleges, which attracts more than 40 percent of first-time college-goers, provides open access to college for low-income students, rural students, first-generation students, parenting students, working students, and returning veterans. These community college students seek an affordable on-ramp to education that enables them to still fulfill the other critical responsibilities of their lives. And this on-ramp has a very clear ROI: earnings can increase 30 percent over a lifetime for associate degree holders, compared to those with a high school degree."—Source: eCampus News

While there isn't a silver bullet solution that will ensure success for every community college student, focusing on their needs, weaving in personalization, and fostering a sense of belonging can help them navigate hurdles more easily.