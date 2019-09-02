Engaging students in a post-email world (eCampus News)

"At Texas A&M University, we’ve provided students in our College Station campus with high-quality education since 1876. As the first public higher education institution in Texas with more than 68,000 students and with the country’s second-biggest student roll to look after, our ability to innovate in student support as well as in our classes, laboratories and playing fields, is a pillar of the excellent customer service we provide to our community."—Source: eCampus News

Now that a number of students aren't checking their .edu email addresses, institutions like Texas A&M have had to retool their approach to campus communications. Read how they are now using SMS text messages to remind students of important deadlines and administrative tasks.