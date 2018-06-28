Eiki Appoints Schippers Director of Operations

John Schippers

Eiki International has promoted John Schippers to the position of director of operations. As an Eiki employee for over 10 years, Schippers is well-versed in the company’s internal operations, making him well-suited to assume his new responsibilities.

As director of operations, Schippers has oversight of both the technical and customer service departments as well as the company’s day-to-day operations. Schippers’ new position became effective June 1. He is stationed at company headquarters in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.

Prior to assuming his new role at Eiki, Schippers served as the company’s technical service, support, and customer service manager from 2014 to 2018. In this capacity, key responsibilities included managing technical support for products and customer satisfaction, and overseeing the technicians and service center personnel at the Rancho Santa Margarita facility.

“The past 10 years at Eiki have been both challenging and rewarding. I love the technology and the process of identifying issues to help resolve customer inquiries. This is the best type of challenge one can have," said Schippers. "I’ve also been very fortunate that Eiki provides advancement opportunities for its people. I am very pleased to be recognized for my accomplishments and look forward to helping take the company to the next level.”

Steve Rubery, Eiki’s general manager added: “For the past 10 years, John has demonstrated the ability to take the ball and run with it—no matter what roadblocks might lie ahead. John has both the technical background and the business savvy to assume a wide range of responsibilities and, in this regard, I am confident he will do well in his new role here at Eiki. All of us congratulate him and wish him the best.”