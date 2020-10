"EdX, which was launched in 2012 by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has used its online platform to give learners more options for earning a credential and its partner colleges a new way to generate demand and vet students."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Where is higher ed headed? Only time will tell for sure, but in this Q&A, Adam Medros, edX president and co-CEO, shares his take on hot topics, from credentialing to workforce readiness.