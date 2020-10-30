Educause Identifies Top IT Issues for an Uncertain Future (Campus Technology)

"Each year Educause releases a report examining what its members consider the top 10 issues in IT for the coming year. This year, however, members — IT leaders and professionals in higher education — faced a quandary: Nobody knows what 2021 will look like because COVID-19 is holding all of us hostage for the foreseeable future. So the organization took a new approach. "—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The future of higher ed might be a bit unclear at the moment, but you can rest assured than IT teams will play an extremely critical role in navigating uncertainty and charting a path forward. Campus Technology breaks down EDUCAUSE's list of the biggest IT issues.