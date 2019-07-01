Educational simulation helps students tackle real challenges (eCampus News)

"Over the course of two weeks, one group of University of Michigan students was tasked with fighting the opioid crisis. During the semester, another class determined the fates of students seeking admission to universities. A third group at the Ross School of Business found out what it was like to be ambushed by media during a business crisis."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Simulation tools are helping students learn collaboratively in realtime. Tackling real-world problems deepens the learning experience by helping students understand complex issues and the roles needed to solve them.