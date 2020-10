"Augmented and virtual reality will see massive growth in the next five years, driven in large part by both K–12 and post-secondary education."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The growth predicted in augmented and virtual reality is staggering — it's projected to increase by ten times over the next five years. The educational sector plays a large part in this growth, as universities start to harness the potential of immersive technologies for new modes of learning.