EdTech and Education in the 2010s: A Lost Decade or a Period of Progress? (eLearning Inside News)

"In the final months of the current decade, U.S. students received two lackluster report cards. First in October, the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP, the Nation’s Report Card) delivered 4th and 8th grade test results in math and reading. While scores went up or down by a few points in all categories, the results were largely unchanged compared to 2017."—Source: eLearning Inside News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

No matter where you stand, the end of a decade is an important time to take stock. To that end, eLearning Insdie News takes a look at the role of edtech in the past 10 years.