EAW Introduces New AC6 ADAPTive Column Speaker

The What: Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) is introducing the AC6 2-Way Full Range ADAPTive Column. Capable of generating a max SPL of 143dB and 12 degrees of horizontal nominal beamwidth, it's targeted at installations, houses of worship and small performing arts centers. The new AC6 will be showcased during InfoComm 2021 at Booth 5543.

The What Else: Although slightly smaller than its predecessors, the AC6 includes just as many cutting-edge features. Managed via EAW's Resolution 2 software, the AC6 can compensate for coverage and directivity with its Adaptive Performance technology. By integrating all factors and aspects of the loudspeaker, the AC6 can produce three-dimensional coverage in any venue, making it perfect for even the most acoustically challenged room.

The AC6 is also equipped with EAW's Focusing and DynO digital signal processing. This means that at any volume, this column speaker provides clear and dynamic sound with a pristine impulse response. Utilizing six low frequency transducers and 30 high frequency transducers, the AC6 can produce studio quality audio from 20kHz all the way down to 65Hz, at any volume.

EAW has made flying multiple AC6s easy. An infinite amount of columns can be flown as mains or integrated with the larger Anna or Anya line arrays for endless coverage possibilities. Just like its other ADAPTive models, the AC6 is integrated with Dante(tm) redundant networking as well as analog redundancy capabilities making connecting and communication to each module streamlined and dependable.

The Bottom Line: The AC6 2-Way Full Range ADAPTive column is ideal for any install as it is designed to be the perfect fit in any installation and is available in black or white. It is also suitable for outdoor use when input/output weather protection covers are used.