DVIGear Hires New Product Manager

DVIGear has hired Matthew Pulsipher as product manager for its full range of digital signal distribution products, including its DisplayNet product line.

“We are very excited to have Matthew join our team,” said Steven Barlow, president, DVIGear. “His strong IT background and commitment to technical excellence will enable him to uniquely fulfill our customers’ needs."

Matthew Pulsipher

Pulsipher has more than six years of experience in the IT industry, and has worked for General Motors, Brigham Young University, and Intermountain Healthcare. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems, while working as a lead systems administrator for the school.

“I am excited by the opportunity to work in the AV industry. I feel that my unique blend of expertise can help DVIGear create new products that will shape the future of AV as it continues to converge with the world of IT,” concluded Pulsipher.