Dot2Dot Announces New Hires

Dot2Dot Communications announced the hire of Heather Doherty, Client Services, and Sophie Angelou, Sales and Marketing Coordinator. Both Doherty and Angelou fill new roles at Dot2Dot as it grows its team, areas of expertise, and services.



Since graduating from Seneca College in 1999, Heather has been working primarily in the broadcast industry from Stancon Video as Manager of their captioning department to most recently in the traffic department for CTV. She brings with her a strong technical background with a keen eye for detail and the ability to meet tight deadlines while working well under pressure. A great combination to have as Heather takes on a critical role with Dot2Dot’s managed services for a number of key clients.

Angelou comes to Dot2Dot from Clear Channel Outdoor Canada, where she coordinated digital charting for the OOH media advertising company across the country. Sophie is an avid user of Ad Manager and strongly believes in its benefits to organize and distribute advertising campaigns. While with CCO, she worked alongside a number of major accounts providing her with valuable hands-on experience and industry knowledge. Prior to that, she was an Account Executive for Delta Cosmetics and managed accounts across Ontario. Sophie is a people person with good organizational skills and appreciates detail.