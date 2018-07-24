Don Stamegna Joins Boston Light & Sound

Boston Light & Sound (BL&S) tapped Don Stamegna to lead its systems integration department, where he will oversee installations of sound and video systems for corporate clients, theaters, museums, houses of worship, and educational institutions.

Don Stamegna

A Certified Technology Design Specialist (CTS-D), Don joins BL&S with an impressive 20+ year history of success managing complex projection system installations and sound systems, as well as managing the installation department for a large AV solutions provider.

“Don puts his heart and soul into keeping clients happy, and this will serve him well here,” said Boston Light & Sound President Chapin Cutler. “His keen attention to detail in technical installations is impressive. We’re pleased to have him as a member of our team.”“The company’s commitment to their craft is one of the things that drew me to Boston Light & Sound,” Don said. “BL&S possesses the vision to select the right solution for each client’s needs. There’s no such thing as a pre-canned solution at BL&S. We even have a machine shop where we can make our own parts for specialty projects. For someone like me who’s mechanical and wants to know how things work and how to make them better, that’s incredibly exciting.”

Boston Light & Sound is responsible for some of the area’s most notable sound and video installations, including Fenway Park, Museum of Fine Arts, Emerson College’s Paramount Theatrer, Arlington Street Church, Boston University Tsai Performance Center, and Hotel Marlowe.