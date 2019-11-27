$120K for dorm Wi-Fi upgrades? College CIO does it himself instead (EdScoop)

"At Illinois College, a private liberal arts school outside Springfield that has about 1,000 students, old concrete walls with thick wooden doors once made wireless connectivity in the dorms a challenge, generating hundreds of support tickets to the school’s technology office."—Source: EdScoop

Fast Wi-Fi is crucially important for today's college student; it enables everything from esports to cryptocurrency to LMS-connected homework. This savvy CIO decided to forgo the hefty price for a necessary Wi-Fi upgrade from an outside integrator. Instead, he and a student worker installed 250 new wireless access points themselves. Read how they did it, as well as what products helped them get the job done.