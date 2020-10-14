Disruption continues as universities announce spring semester changes (EdScoop)

"Colleges and universities have changed their spring schedules as the the coronavirus continues to spread in the United States, with many announcing plans to continue remote instruction into the spring semester, cancelling spring break and once again deciding to hold graduation ceremonies online."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With the pandemic poised to continue into 2021, schools are crafting their plans for the spring semester. Unsurprisingly, many are choosing to continue with remote learning. To curb the spread at schools that are planning for in-person instruction, in many instances, spring break has been cancelled.