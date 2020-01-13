Disguise Software Release r17 Delivers UX Improvements

The What: Disguise has launched r17, the latest update to its software, with improvements to its pre-visualization and compositing capabilities, the addition of NDI support, and general enhancements to the user interface.

The What Else: Disguise software enables users to “pre-visualize” every pixel of a project before an event or installation. Doing this helps users align every stakeholder ahead of time and deliver on schedule. r17 introduces to previsualization “manipulators” that give users the ability to select multiple objects on a 3D stage and offset, rotate, and scale them at the click of a mouse. The feature improves efficiency and usability, reducing the time and effort needed to set up a project.

In r17, disguise has also taken compositing to the next level with PreComps. Using the flexible timeline, users can now route video content between different layers, enabling them to blend and mix content sources to create a complete look. This new workflow allows users to create a pre-composition of layers which can be reused in multiple locations, making timelines cleaner and more flexible. Also SockPuppet projects—which allow users to control disguise via a lighting desk, iPad, or networked device—now perform better and need less complex setups.

r17 also includes NDI support. Users can now stream an NDI source from content tools to the disguise stage, all in real time, unlocking new workflows for esports, fixed installations, and TV productions. Integration with NDI can also be used as a streaming preview from content tools, such as 3DSMax or AfterEffects, that enable users to finesse content accurately in-situ, saving time and speeding up workflows.

“For r17, we've listened intently to our users to ensure we’re meeting their needs,” said Raed Al Tikriti, chief product officer at disguise. “The result is a major upgrade to the usability of our software with a range of improvements that are designed to feel great and help you achieve a faster production and streamlined workflow process.”

According to disguise, the latest release r17 has tested positively with select users that took part in the beta program. “Probably one of the more exciting things about r17 is PreComps going gold,” said Zach Peletz, video programmer and founder of Turning Point Studio. “I've been using PreComps in their various forms for a year now and it’s great to see how far they've come and the new possibilities they provide. This is actually the core of what we've developed for an upcoming show. It’s a major step forward.”

The Bottom Line: Designed in response to feedback gathered from disguise’s community of artists and technicians, r17 is designed to enhance the experience of building projects, unlock better ways to work, and save time and effort when producing live visuals.