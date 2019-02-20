Digital Transformation: The Quest to Rethink Campus Operations (EdTech Magazine)

"'That’s the way we’ve always done it.'

From the right perspective, this phrase can serve a useful purpose. It can be a flag for bureaucratic processes that are ripe for change, and the antidote could be digital transformation, suggests Joseph Moreau, vice chancellor of technology at Foothill-De Anza Community College District."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We're in a moment of dramatic transformation as Gen Z cohorts (and younger) bring their digital acumen into higher education. Blockchain, cloud, mobile, and artificial intelligence are providing new opportunities for academic technology leaders to bring more efficiencies to campus operations, but where to invest first, and when?