Digital Signage Turns Boston Lobby Into Motion-Activated Aquarium

The Boston Media Band, at 110 High Street in Boston’s Financial District (owned by LaSalle Investment Management), is an epic-scale digital media band that playfully reacts to passersby.

The 590-square-foot digital media installation centers on the flow of Boston, highlighting the city outside the building and the bay just beyond. The bespoke display surface is precisely integrated into the architecture, while its game engine-powered content is always fresh reflecting the human pulse of the space. With reactive behaviors and whimsical, unexpected moments, the Boston Media Band activates the lobby, plaza, and surrounding streetscape with movement and personality.

Watch the video below to learn more about this digital signage installation: