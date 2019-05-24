Digital Signage Summit Europe 2019 Will Put the Customer First

At this year’s Digital Signage Summit Europe, more than 30 experts will explore how the digital signage and digital out of home industry can create better customer experiences.

Now in its 14th year, DSS Europe provides a unique mix of keynotes, conference channels, awards and exhibition showcase involving some of the world’s leading digital signage experts, thought leaders and leading technology and service suppliers. It is held in a five-star airport hotel, ensuring a premium environment ideal for both learning and networking.

The theme of this year’s DSS Europe conference is ‘Customer Centricity in the Age of Personalisation, Experiences and AI’. The two-day event will explore tools for creating customer-centric experiences, present best practices in artificial intelligence-powered analytics, and discuss digital trends and drivers in various vertical markets.

DSS Europe takes place on 3-4 July 2019 and returns to the recently extended Hilton Munich Airport, Germany. The event is a joint venture between Integrated Systems Events, producers of the Integrated Systems Europe exhibition, and invidis consulting, a leading German digital signage consultancy.

Florian Rotberg, Managing Director of invidis consulting, commented: “Digital Signage Summit Europe comes at a very exciting time for the industry. At last, solutions are coming on stream that promise to deliver the personalized customer journeys that the industry has been seeking for many years — and deliver them in new and different ways. At the same time, the digital signage value chain continues to evolve as new players enter the market and established players re-examine how they can best add value.”

Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events, commented: “The Digital Signage Summit is simply the best business strategy conference out there for Digital Signage and Digital out of Home professionals. Our partners at invidis consulting know the industry better than anyone, so attendees can look forward to two days packed with insights and best practices that will help their businesses to thrive in this rapidly changing market.”

Conference Program

Customer Centricity in the Age of Personalisation, Experiences and AI: Digital concepts for retail customer journeys are increasingly being designed by global agencies and professional service organizations that may struggle with the unique challenges of digital signage. What are the preferred tools for designing customer centric experiences? The Summit will analyze, discuss and compare digital experience platforms and the role of digital signage software.

AI enables integrators and customers to obtain valuable insights from the millions of data points collected by in-store sensors. Following years of frustration, the time is ready for analytics and the ‘in-store cookie’. DSS Europe will present best practice approaches and the lessons that have been learned, as well as a panel on addressing the concerns of the public about analytics, particularly with regard to privacy and data protection.

Also on the agenda will be sessions on the requirements for outdoor signage, and on consolidation and changes in the digital signage value chain.

Keynote Speakers at DSS Europe are:

Gary Kayye, Co-Founder & Director, THE rAVe Agency; Kayye will unveil new best practices for Digital Signage and DooH agreed by five industry trade associations

Louise Richley, Managing Director, Beyond Digital Solutions; Richley’s keynote is entitled ‘How to Pitch’

Stephen Gottlich, Senior Vice President, Gable; Gottlich will speak about ‘The Convergence of Industries in the Visual Communications World’

From invidis consulting, Florian Rotberg, Managing Director, and Stefan Schieker, Partner, will give keynotes on the factors driving market growth and on the role of digital in customer journeys and personalization.

More than 400 delegates are expected to attend DSS Europe 2019. Typically, these consist of integrators, hardware and software manufacturers, end customers, agencies, network operators and marketers. Running parallel to the conference, an exhibition takes place on both days with leading Digital Signage companies showcasing their technologies and solutions: including displays, touch solutions, signage accessories, software and hardware.

Confirmed exhibitors for DSS Europe are: Dynascan, NEC Display Solutions, iiyama, Sharp, Epson, HAGOR, LG, Lindy, Peerless-AV, Sharp, Telelogos, TOUCH PERFECT, AXIOMTEK, CONCEPT International, Intuiface and Novisign.