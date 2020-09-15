Delivering A Seamless Digital Experience Beyond the Pandemic (The EvoLLLution)

"Although the online environment is more important than ever in this moment, it will be equally important when we step out of this pandemic. It’s critical to make any improvements now and only build upon them as we get better acquainted with the digital environment."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While online learning has been a lifeline for institutions during COVID-19, the need for solid solutions and meaningful online experiences won't recede when the pandemic is over. Focusing on how we can best serve students remotely now will also have benefits in the future.