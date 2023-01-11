AV/IT managers from corporate and higher ed, please join us, Wednesday, January 25, at 2:00 p.m. ET for the Defining the Hybrid World 2023 Webcast (opens in new tab), to discuss what hybrid means to your organization in 2023.

As leases on corporate spaces and allocating higher ed classrooms are being reevaluated, this panel discusses the realities of the need for in-person collaboration and ensuring parity of remote participants. The new landscape dictates flexibility and scalability, ease of use, and high levels of engagement. AV/IT standards and protocols are challenged.

>> Audio, video, and IT standards and interoperability

>> The time is now for AVoIP and the cloud

>> Enterprise- and campus-wide systems

>> Expanded role of scheduling software and endpoints

>> In-room AV, audio, cameras, displays, collaboration, and streaming

>> Ensuring parity on the far side- high-quality audio, video, lighting, and connectivity

The Panel

Erik Beyer, Business Development Manager at Sennheiser

Ken Eagle, Vice President of Technology at Hall Technologies

Dr. Holger Stolze, Senior Director of Technical Sales and Marketing at Yamaha Unified Communications

Moderated by Cindy Davis, Content Director for AV Technology

