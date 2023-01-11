Defining the Hybrid World 2023 Webcast

By Cindy Davis
AV/IT managers from corporate and higher ed, please join us, Wednesday, January 25, at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss what hybrid means to your organization in 2023.

AV/IT managers from corporate and higher ed, please join us, Wednesday, January 25, at 2:00 p.m. ET for the Defining the Hybrid World 2023 Webcast (opens in new tab), to discuss what hybrid means to your organization in 2023.

As leases on corporate spaces and allocating higher ed classrooms are being reevaluated, this panel discusses the realities of the need for in-person collaboration and ensuring parity of remote participants. The new landscape dictates flexibility and scalability, ease of use, and high levels of engagement. AV/IT standards and protocols are challenged. 

>> Audio, video, and IT standards and interoperability

>> The time is now for AVoIP and the cloud

>> Enterprise- and campus-wide systems

>> Expanded role of scheduling software and endpoints 

>> In-room AV, audio, cameras, displays, collaboration, and streaming

>> Ensuring parity on the far side- high-quality audio, video, lighting, and connectivity 

The Panel

Erik Beyer, Business Development Manager at Sennheiser

Ken Eagle, Vice President of Technology at Hall Technologies

Dr. Holger Stolze, Senior Director of Technical Sales and Marketing at Yamaha Unified Communications

Moderated by Cindy Davis, Content Director for AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.