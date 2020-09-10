Dear Professors: Don't Let Student Webcams Trick You (EDUCAUSE Review)

"During the spring 2020 semester, when higher education quickly shifted to remote online teaching in response to the coronavirus pandemic, faculty and leadership didn't have much time to think carefully about the many details of teaching online. Now that the spring and summer semesters are behind us and we are facing remote teaching during the fall semester and possibly beyond, some faculty members may question whether to require all students in live online classes to be on webcam all the time. As experienced online educators, our answer is no for four reasons."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

If you think that requiring students to keep their webcams on during remote classes, you may not be seeing the full picture. This EDUCAUSE Review article uses a solid four-point argument to show that puts the issue into perspective.