Datapath’s WallControl 10 Plug-In Now Verified with Milestone XProtect

The What: Datapath is now a verified product partner for surveillance software specialists Milestone Systems. Following testing, the company's WallControl 10 plug-in for Milestone’s XProtect software is now officially verified to integrate with Milestone’s XProtect platform.

The What Else: Datapath says the WallControl 10 plugin for XProtect brings a wealth of benefits, allowing an administrator to define ‘zones’ on their video wall. A zone may comprise any number of screens or part of a screen. XProtect users can then select which zone or zones they wish to add content to and from.

With Datapath’s WallControl 10 plug-in, XProtect becomes a fully functioning video monitoring platform. Additional features include shared views, camera extraction, and camera discovery.

The Bottom Line: By adding Datapath’s Wall Control 10 plug-in, XProtect users can drive a Datapath video wall controller without the need to use WallControl 10 separately. WallControl 10 is still operating on the video wall controller, but all the commands to direct content to the video wall is done using the XProtect user interface.