Datapath Appoints New Manager, Takes Its Roadshow to the U.S.

Datapath (opens in new tab) made several announcements recently including the appointment of its new strategic procurement manager and the scheduling of its U.S. roadshow this fall.

Brian Tulley Appointed Strategic Procurement Manager

Brian Tulley (Image credit: Datapath)

Effective immediately, Tulley’s role will see him working with internal and external partners to secure the long-term availability of key, strategic electronic components required to support Datapath’s business objectives. Tulley has extensive experience in technology procurement, having held senior roles at blue chip organizations including General Electric and Rolls Royce.

Tulley’s role includes collaboration with Datapath’s tier one manufacturer partners - monitoring material demand fluctuation and supplier lead times to minimize impact on the manufacturing and customer service levels. His responsibilities will include strategic procurement for a variety of key electronic commodities including, but not limited to, FPGAs, memory chips and circuit boards.

“I am delighted to announce my new position with Datapath," he said. "Throughout the Pro AV industry, they are known as market leaders in video processing and content management. Procurement of technology components has become a very hot topic throughout the AV industry in the past 18 months or so—along with many other business sectors—and I am looking forward to applying my experience at Datapath to ensure our customers continue to experience the high levels of service and minimal lead times for which we are known.”

Datapath to Bring Aetria Roadshow Series to the U.S.

(Image credit: Datapath)

With dates planned in Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, North California, and Tampa, these events will allow Datapath customers, partners and end users to get fully up-to-speed with the company’s latest Aetria solution for control room video management.

Each event will be at its relevant location for three days, with Datapath sales and account managers for each region on-hand to provide dedicated support and answer any project-specific questions.

“We are really looking forward to taking our roadshows to the U.S. this fall," said Suzanne Bowery, events manager at Datapath. "Earlier this year, we hosted our roadshows in Europe—covering London, Paris, Madrid and Frankfurt—and they proved a huge success. Our customers love the fact that we are bringing our products to them and there is no better way to learn about Aetria’s capabilities than to get dedicated, on-hand experience.”

Datapath have sales and support across North America, covering every state. Director of Sales (Americas), Mark Bohs, is excited about showcasing Aetria following the attention it received at InfoComm 22. “InfoComm in Las Vegas proved what we already know—control room managers and operators benefit from Aetria in their lives. The response to our video management solution is fantastic when people see its full capabilities in designing, managing and monitoring control room video,” he said.