Datapath Intros New Four Way Splitter for Video Walls

The What: Datapath has added to its portfolio of video processing products with the introduction of the IQS4, a one-in/four-out splitter solution engineered for video wall applications.

Datapath IQS4 (Image credit: Datapath)

The What Else: When paired with Datapath’s Image4K graphics cards, the IQS4 offers a cost-effective solution for powering video walls of up to 96 screens. Datapath says using its IQS4 reduces the overall number of graphics cards needed, streamlining the video wall controller by reducing load and optimizing capacity.

IQS4 also gives integrators the option to distribute video in 4K and split the signals at the video wall rather than having to use separate extenders for every HD output.

Mounting flexibility means the IQS4 can be used for any application. VESA mounting is supported for direct mounting behind displays. Where the IQS4 is hosted with the video wall controller, various rack mount options are available depending on the number of splitters required. Plus, there is the standalone option for placing on desks, workstations, or shelving.

The Bottom Line: Datapath says the IQS4 is purposely designed to meet the needs of customers needing a trusted, reliable 4-way splitter.

The company expects the IQS4 to be competitively priced and available for projects commencing in Q4.